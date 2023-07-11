ASEAN chair urges unity as top diplomats meet amid Myanmar discord

Myanmar has been gripped by fighting since the military seized power in early 2021 before unleashing a fierce crackdown on pro-democracy opponents, which saw the formation of an armed resistance movement and an intensification of conflict.

ASEAN has barred the junta from its high-level meetings for not honouring its commitment to a "five-point consensus" agreed two years ago, which includes ending hostilities.

Indonesia has been trying to initiate a peace process behind the scenes by engaging key stakeholders, but those efforts were dealt a blow last month when Thailand called its own meeting to discuss re-engaging with the generals, a move widely criticised as undermining Jakarta's work.

Foreign ministers of key ASEAN members stayed away, however, with only those of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos attending and some countries sending junior representation.

Sources familiar with Indonesia's peace effort say it is being complicated by pre-conditions made by all sides to start even informal talks.