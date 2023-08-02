    বাংলা

    Thai election winner out of alliance aiming to form government

    Move Forward Party is no longer part of an eight-party coalition hoping to form the next government, the leader of a party in the alliance said

    Panarat ThepgumpanatReuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 07:25 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 07:25 AM

    Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party is no longer part of an eight-party coalition hoping to form the next government after a May general election, the leader of a party in the alliance said on Wednesday.

    Southeast Asia's second largest economy has been in political limbo since the poll, in which the progressive Move Forward emerged as the largest party, closely followed by the populist Pheu Thai party.

    "Pheu Thai called us to tell us that the eight parties no longer have Move Forward," Chaowarit Khajohnpongkirat, leader of the Palang Sakom Mai party, told Reuters.

    A Move Forward spokesperson said the party would comment after its lawmakers met later on Wednesday.

    Move Forward took the lead in forming the alliance after the May 14 election, and twice attempted to get its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, voted in as prime minister by parliament, only to be blocked by conservative opponents and a military-appointed upper house Senate.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of election winner Pita Limjaroenrat protest after conservative and royalist rivals stop Move Forward Party from forming a government and pursuing its anti-establishment policy agenda at Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 21, 2023.
    Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed
    The vote was scheduled following two unsuccessful attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party to become prime minister
    People walk outside the parliament, after Thailand's constitution court ordered the temporary suspension of the Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat from the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023.
    Thailand's Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form next government
    Thailand's Move Forward party will let alliance partner, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of a government after its prime ministerial candidate failed to get parliament's backing
    Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks during a voting session for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 13, 2023.
    Thailand's Pita open to ally leading govt if he fails in PM bid
    The Move Forward leader lost an initial vote for the premiership on Thursday
    Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida speak during an inaugurated opening of parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023.
    Thailand's monarchy looms over battle for prime minister
    The votes of a 250-seat Senate could block the election-winning progressive alliance from securing its choice in a combined vote of both chambers

    Opinion

    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding