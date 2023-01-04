    বাংলা

    Vietnamese boy trapped in concrete pile on New Year's Eve pronounced dead

    Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre long support pillar driven into the ground

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 01:16 PM

    A 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve has been confirmed dead, state media said Wednesday. 

    Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre long support pillar driven into the ground, but without success, online newspaper VnExpress cited a local government official as saying. 

    "The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral," deputy chairman of the southern province of Dong Thap, Doan Tan Buu, was quoted as saying. 

    Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell into the hollow concrete pile, which has a diameter of 25 cm, on Saturday at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province where he had been searching with friends for scrap iron. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had urged the rescuers and local authorities to mobilise all equipment and forces needed, the government said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing takes part during a parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar Mar 27, 2017.
    Myanmar junta to free over 7,000 prisoners under amnesty
    It is not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed
    Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing takes part during a parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar Mar 27, 2017.
    Myanmar junta hits out at critics
    The junta chief also thanks others for ‘positively’ cooperating, noting how it is working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand
    Map of Vietnam. Screenshot taken from Google Maps
    Rescuers try to save Vietnam boy trapped in concrete pile 
    The 10-year boy fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve
    A passenger wearing a face mask and face shield for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks towards a counter in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 14, 2021.
    Manila airport scrambles to restore normalcy after power cut
    The ageing Ninoy Aquino international airport was early on Monday handling a maximum 15 arrivals per hour compared to 20 during normal operations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher