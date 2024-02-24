Thai ex-PM Thaksin weak, 'happy' after detention release

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday that ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra was happy and in a good mood but still weak after his recent release from hospital detention.

The 74-year-old billionaire, whose family's party has regained power, was released on parole on Feb 18 after six months in detention, his first day of freedom in his homeland 15 years after he fled a military coup that had deposed him.

"There wasn't not much talking. He's still weak but his arm can move a bit," Srettha told reporters, adding that Thaksin, who left the hospital with his arm in a sling, was in a good mood and smiling. "He's happy to be home."