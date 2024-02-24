    বাংলা

    Thai ex-PM Thaksin weak, 'happy' after detention release

    The ex-premier is happy and in a good mood but still weak after his release from hospital detention, the nation’s prime minister said

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM

    Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday that ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra was happy and in a good mood but still weak after his recent release from hospital detention.

    The 74-year-old billionaire, whose family's party has regained power, was released on parole on Feb 18 after six months in detention, his first day of freedom in his homeland 15 years after he fled a military coup that had deposed him.

    "There wasn't not much talking. He's still weak but his arm can move a bit," Srettha told reporters, adding that Thaksin, who left the hospital with his arm in a sling, was in a good mood and smiling. "He's happy to be home."

    Thaksin has been at the heart of a two-decade power struggle between his family and its coterie of capitalist upstarts, and a nexus of royalists, generals and old-money families that have long wielded influence over Thai governments and institutions.

    He faced years in prison on his return from exile on charges of graft and abuse of power, which he denies as politically motivated. On his first night in jail, he was transferred to the luxury wing of a police hospital, where he served his detention. Doctors said he had experienced tightness in his chest and high blood pressure.

    Thailand's king in August commuted Thaksin's sentence from eight years to one year, of which he served half.

    Speaking after visiting Thaksin at the billionaire's Bangkok residence, Srettha said he did not talk about how the influential ex-premier would help the country. Thaksin encouraged him in his work but they did not discuss politics, Srettha said.

    "I didn't talk about how he would help the country. But he is concerned about the country... as there are a lot of economic problems," the prime minister said.

    Thaksin's return last year coincided to the day with ally and political newcomer Srettha being chosen prime minister, leading many to suspect a deal between Thaksin and his powerful enemies in Thailand's royalist-military establishment.

    He and the government, led by the Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai Party, have dismissed such speculation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen poses for a picture during his meeting with Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a location given as Bangkok, Thailand, in this handout image released on Feb 21, 2024.
    Thai ex-PM Thaksin gets visit from Hun Sen of Cambodia
    The former Cambodian leader is one of Thaksin’s closest allies during his 15 years of self-imposed exile
    Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to journalists outside his home in Dubai, after Puea Thai Party's Yingluck Shinawatra announced her coalition in Bangkok July 4, 2011.
    Home free, Thai tycoon Thaksin unlikely to retire quietly
    Thailand's most polarising premier is back, officially retired, but widely expected to exert his outsized influence on politics
    Supporters stand outside Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's family compound after he arrives from a police hospital after being granted parole, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2024.
    Thai ex-PM Thaksin meets prosecutor on royal insult case
    The meeting relates to a case brought against Thaksin in 2016 that has yet to advance
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, walks at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand after he returned from exile Aug 22, 2023.
    Jailed ex-Thai premier Thaksin to be released on Sunday: PM
    The billionaire political heavyweight has been in detention since August, after making a dramatic homecoming from 15 years in self-exile overseas

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps