Philippines says military chief was aboard ship Chinese vessels rammed, hit with water cannon

The Philippines on Monday called the actions of Chinese vessels against its boats - including one carrying a senior Philippine military official - carrying out South China Sea resupply missions over the weekend a "serious escalation".

Manila has accused the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia of repeatedly firing water cannons at its resupply boats, causing "serious engine damage" to one, and "deliberately" ramming another. Philippine Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Romeo Brawner said he was onboard a vessel that was both sprayed with a water cannon and rammed.

"This is a serious escalation on the part of the agents of the People's Republic of China," Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Security Council, said in a news conference where officials showed images and videos of both the water cannons and ramming.

Brawner told Philippine radio station DZBB that he was unhurt by the water cannon incident and that he does not believe China knew he was onboard the boat.

The Philippines has filed diplomatic protests and has summoned China's ambassador over its "aggressive" actions in the South China Sea, which a foreign ministry official said were a "threat to peace, good order and security,"

China's use of water cannons against Philippine vessels undertaking resupply missions for troops on features Manila occupies in the South China Sea was not the first time it has done so.

The maritime confrontation between the Philippines and China during the weekend comes less than a month after leaders of both nations met at the sidelines of an economic summit in San Francisco to formulate ways forward in the South China Sea.