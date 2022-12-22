Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands

The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.

The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands, news that Beijing has dismissed as "unfounded".

Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone "is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory," the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.