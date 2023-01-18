Indonesia says magnitude 7 quake off Sulawesi, residents flee buildings

A resident in Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, also said by telephone that the quake was felt very strongly for several seconds and people were seen running out of buildings before later returning.



North Sulawesi's police said there have not been any immediate reports of damage or casualties.



The quake was also felt in the Maluku islands, the local disaster agency added.



The Philippines seismology agency also said the quake was felt in southern areas of the country and warned of a risk of damage and aftershocks.



