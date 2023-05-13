Myanmar residents evacuate as Cyclone Mocha approaches

The global disaster agency has issued a red alert for Myanmar as Cyclone Mocha barrels towards states where hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the military’s crackdown, the Irrawaddy reports.

Residents of coastal areas in Rakhine have been evacuating from their homes since Tuesday as Cyclone Mocha heads towards the western state.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts the cyclone will make landfall in coastal areas of Kyaukphyu Township on Sunday, with wind speeds reaching 90 to 100 miles per hour.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System issued a red alert for Myanmar after the deep depression intensified into a cyclone. It warns that about two million people in Rakhine State and Sagaing and Magwe regions could be affected by the storm.