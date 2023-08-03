Myanmar junta's partial pardon of Suu Kyi means 'absolutely nothing', says son

A partial pardon by Myanmar's ruling military of jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi means "absolutely nothing", her younger son said on Wednesday, calling on Western governments to do more to step up pressure on the junta.

The pardons on five of the 19 offences of which she was convicted mean six years will be shaved off Suu Kyi's 33-year jail term, but her son, Kim Aris, who is a British national, likened the move to a propaganda exercise.

"It doesn't go far enough in any way ... The whole world knows the military have played these games with propaganda, trying to make themselves look better on occasion," he told Reuters in London.