Myanmar defends executions as 'justice for the people' as condemnation grows

Myanmar's ruling military on Tuesday defended its execution of four democracy activists as "justice for the people", brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including from its closest neighbours.

The military, which seized power in a coup last year, announced on Monday it had executed the activists for aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar's first executions in decades.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the men were given due process and insisted those executed were not democracy activists, but killers deserving of their punishment.