Trainer plane crashes in Philippines, killing 2 air force pilots

Two Philippine military pilots were killed when their plane crashed during a training flight on Wednesday, the air force said.

The SF-260 TP Marchetti was seen going down into a paddy field in Bataan province west of the capital Manila 40 minutes after takeoff, and an investigation was underway into the cause of the accident, the air force said.

It said it has temporality grounded its fleet of SF-260 TP trainer planes.

The plane, which has been in operation in the Philippines since the 1970s, has also served as a light attack combat aircraft, including during months of air strikes on southern Marawi City after it was taken over in 2017 by militants loyal to Islamic State.