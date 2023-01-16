    বাংলা

    Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained

    An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the unrest at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry smelter, which involved protesters, workers and security personnel

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM

    Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety.

    An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the unrest at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, owned by China's Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, which involved protesters, workers and security personnel, said Didik Supranoto, a spokesperson for Central Sulawesi police.

    Several company vehicles were torched and about 100 dormitory rooms were damaged, Didik said, adding that 71 people were detained and operations at the smelter had been suspended.

    GNI launched the smelter in late 2021 with an annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes and estimated total investment of $2.7 billion.

    Protester Minggu Bulu, a member of the labour group and former GNI employee, said there were fatal safety lapses at the facility in the past year, including a motorcycle crashing into heavy machinery and an explosion at the smelter.

    GNI could not immediately be reached for comment on the allegation and police were unable to confirm whether deadly accidents had taken place.

    "Work health and safety implementation is very poor, so we asked the company to implement it according to the law," Minggu said, adding that workers also lacked proper safety gear.

    GNI in a statement said it was investigating the incident.

    "The company, together with law enforcement officials, has immediately launched an in-depth and thorough investigation into the incidents that have caused harm to all parties, both material and immaterial losses, and even fatalities," it said.

    Violent protests have broken out sporadically in the mineral-rich region of Sulawesi, which has seen a recent investment boom in nickel that is used in electric vehicle batteries.

    Indonesia's Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita in a statement offered condolences over the deaths and urged dialogue between workers and management and for regulations to be fully adhered to, including on workers' rights and safety standards.

    RELATED STORIES
    A goalpost is seen after a riot and stampede following soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022.
    Indonesia football stampede trial begins
    A court in Surabaya will hear charges against five people, including three police officials and one security officer, and a match organiser.
    Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, are seen at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea on March 27, 2021.
    Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
    A warship, maritime patrol plane and drone had been deployed to monitor the Chinese vessel, the Indonesian navy chief said
    Sri Lankan Police stand guard in front of the Supreme Court, while the party members of the deposed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe-led United National Party handover a petition against the President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to sack the parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 12, 2018.
    Sri Lanka Catholic Church hails SC order for ex-president
    The court ordered the country’s former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people
    Benny Tjokrosaputro walks after a hearing on the allegation of manipulating investment decisions at a state insurance firm Asabri, at the court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 12, 2023.
    Indonesian businessman fined over $370m for stock manipulation
    Prosecutors accused Benny Tjokrosaputro of controlling Asabri's investment decisions between 2012 and 2019, that led to state losses of 22.78 trillion rupiah

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher