Former UN chief Ban returns to Myanmar, meets ruling general

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon met Myanmar's military ruler on Monday, media reported, part of a trip aimed at promoting peace in a country racked by conflict since a coup two years ago.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, with the generals struggling to consolidate power and fighting on multiple fronts against ethnic minority rebels and a pro-democracy resistance movement.

Ban made the surprise visit late on Sunday, according to state media. He met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw, pro-military news portal NP News reported.