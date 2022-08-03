Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto makes brief stopover in Bangladesh on way to Cambodia

It said Bilawal was travelling to Cambodia to join the 29th Ministerial Meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum.

It also said Bilawal and Hasan exchanged gifts of books from each other’s country.

Hasan’s comments were not immediately available.

The Pakistani foreign minister conveyed his compliments and message of goodwill to his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen and the people of Bangladesh.

“While flying over Bangladesh, I wish to convey my personal best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness and for ever increasing progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh,” the high commission quoted Bilawal as saying.

Bangladesh’s relations with Pakistan have been restrained since Bangladesh secured independence from Pakistan through a bloody Liberation War in 1971 following two decades of suppression.

The ties had remained fraught for the last 10 years over myriad matters, including trials of Bangladeshis who collaborated with the Pakistani forces during the war, and the expulsion of diplomats on accusation of espionage.