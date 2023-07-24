Pakistan Finance Minister Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government

One of the main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition has proposed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lead the incoming caretaker government, party sources said, a move aimed at helping with continuity of economic reforms under an IMF deal.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) put forward Dar's name to its coalition partners, said the sources who were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. An agreement has yet to be reached, said one of the sources.

"We think he could be the best bet to continue with the economic reforms agreed with the IMF," a PML-N member said.