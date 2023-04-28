'Death zone' queues feared on Everest as Nepal grants record climbing permits

A record number of mountaineers expected on Mount Everest during the current spring climbing season has sparked fears of a traffic jam when teams make their final ascent through the "death zone" to the summit of the world’s tallest peak.

Overcrowding and high numbers of relatively inexperienced climbers were cited as key factors when nine people died high up on the 8,849 metres (29,032 feet) peak in May, 2019 - during one of the deadliest seasons for years.

Anyone wanting to climb Everest by the end of May, when the weather is usually still favourable, should have obtained a Nepal government permit by the end of this month.

So far, Nepal has handed out a record 463 permits to climb Everest between March and May, beating 2021's 409.

"The challenges with more climbers on the mountain will be potential traffic jams on the climbing route, especially if the weather windows are few and far between,” Garrett Madison of US based Madison Mountaineering company said in a WhatsApp message from the base camp.