    Six Pakistanis, one Afghan soldier killed in cross-border clash

    Another 17 wounded on the Pakistani side by the Afghan fire, the Pakistan military said in a statement

    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 02:42 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 02:42 AM

    Six Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier were killed on Sunday in cross border shelling and gunfire, according to officials on both sides of the frontier.

    The Pakistan army said Afghan border forces had opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian population" at the Chaman border crossing, which links Pakistan's western Balochistan province with Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province.

    Six civilians were killed and another 17 wounded on the Pakistani side by the Afghan fire, leading Pakistani troops to retaliate, the Pakistan military said in a statement.

    Afghan security sources said the clash started after Pakistani forces demanded Afghan forces stop building a new checkpost on their side of the border.

    Kandahar police spokesman Hafiz Saber said one Afghan soldier was killed and 10 other people, including three civilians, were injured.

    Afghan official Noor Ahmad, in Kandahar, said the situation had returned to normal after the two sides held a meeting.

    The busy Afghan border crossing at Chaman, used for trade and transit, was closed for some hours before reopening, officials on both sides said. The crossing was closed for several days last month after similar clashes.

