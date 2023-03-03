Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India's Maharashtra state

More than two dozen mills in India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra had stopped cane crushing by the end of February, nearly two months earlier than last year, due to adverse weather, a senior state government official said.

The early closures suggest Maharashtra will produce far less sugar than the initial estimate of 13.8 million tonnes and bring down the country's total production.

Lower sugar output could prevent the world's second-biggest exporter from allowing additional exports, potentially supporting global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to increase their exports.