Afghans keep close watch as some girls' schools open, then shut

TALIBAN'S PLANS ON GIRLS' EDUCATION UNCLEAR

The Taliban have declared they respect everyone's rights within their interpretation of Islamic law. The group also says it is working on a plan for girls' secondary education but have not given a time frame.

When asked about the events in Paktia and how Afghans were interpreting them, Taliban deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi said the procedure for opening girls' schools was under review.

"We are hopeful all problems will be solved in our country," he said.

Some within the Taliban have said they support girls' secondary education. Universities remain open to female students so long as classes are separated by gender, and primary schools are open for all children.

The Taliban's acting education minister Noorullah Munir, in response to local media's questions last week on whether girls' schools would open, implied some Afghans did not want girls in their late teens to attend school.

"If you go to a mosque and ask the elders about their 16- and 17-year-old girls going to school, I am sure there won't be a need to ask me the question. You will find the answer, we are living in Afghanistan and we know well about Afghan customs," he said in footage broadcast by Tolo News.