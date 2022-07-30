Crisis-hit Pakistan's army chief seeks US help in quick release of IMF funds

Pakistan's powerful army chief appealed to Washington to use its leverage to secure the early release of International Monetary Fund money, Pakistani sources said on Friday, as the South Asian nation struggles to stave off an economic crisis.

Pakistan's foreign office confirmed a phone conversation between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, but did not provide details.

Islamabad and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement earlier this month to pave the way for the release of a tranche of $1.17 billion - but the lender is awaiting approval from its board, which is not scheduled to meet until late August.

Multiple Pakistani government sources told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that Bajwa asked the US to help speed up the release with Pakistan faced with dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a free-falling currency.