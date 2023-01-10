Donors exceed Pakistan goal with pledge of more than $9bn for flood recovery

International donors on Monday committed over $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from ruinous floods last year, exceeding its external financing goals and paving the way for a new model on raising funds to fight climate disasters in poorer countries.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions gathered at ameeting in Geneva as Islamabad sought funds to cover around half of a recovery bill amounting to $16.3 billion.

The meeting's co-hosts, the United Nations and Pakistan's government, said more than $9 billion had been pledged from bilateral and multilateral partners.

Among the donors were the Islamic Development Bank ($4.2bn), the World Bank ($2bn), Saudi Arabia ($1bn), as well as the European Union and China, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said. France and the United States also made contributions.

"Today has truly been a day which gives us great hope," said Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs. "I think the message from the world is clear: the world will stand by those who go through any national calamity."