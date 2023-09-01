    বাংলা

    Suicide bomber on motorcycle kills 9 soldiers in northwest Pakistan

    Another five soldiers have been wounded in the attack in Bannu district, according to the country's military

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2023, 03:17 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2023, 03:17 AM

    Nine soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle set off his explosives next to a convoy in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, the military said.

    Another five soldiers were wounded in the attack in Bannu district, the military's public relations wing said in a statement.

    Pakistan's restive northwest, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a rise in attacks over the last year since talks between Islamist militants and the government broke down.

    The military said security forces had cordoned off the area. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Another suicide bombing at a political gathering in the northwest last month killed more than 60 people. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese citizen, Chakma woman arrested for 'raping' college student in Dhaka
    Chinese man arrested for Dhaka student 'rape'
    Hira Chakma, an associate of Ji Shin, promised to take the alleged victim to China with his help
    Dhaka-Mymensingh train operation resumes after 11.5-hour stoppage due to derailing
    Dhaka-Mymensingh train operation resumes after derailing
    On Sunday, three train cars of the Dhaka-bound Agnibeena Express derailed near the Fatema Nagar Station in Mymensingh’s Trishal
    Gun battle with separatists leaves three Indian soldiers dead in Kashmir
    3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
    Security forces conducted a raid based on a tip-off about a separatist hideout in Kashmir's Kulgam
    Somali security forces arrive to secure the street near the scene of a militant attack at a building in Abdias district of Mogadishu, Somalia Feb 21, 2023.
    Suicide bomber kills 30 soldiers in Somali capital
    73 others have been injured from the blast at the military training camp, according to an army officer

    Opinion

    US looks to mass-produce drones ahead of any major conflict
    Peter Apps
    It’s a catch-22 situation for India
    Chandan Nandy
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan