Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Azha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and the country's people on Eid-ul-Azha.
In a letter to Hasina, Modi highlighted that the sacred festival of Eid-ul-Azha serves as a strong reminder of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, the Indian high commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
He also noted that the bonds between the people of the two countries are forged in shared history, cultural kinship as well as sacrifices of people on both sides.
Modi expressed his confidence by saying, “The holy festival will bring our people even closer,” according to the statement.