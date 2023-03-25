India finance minister asks state run banks to assess risks

Ahead of the meeting, the government had sought details of the bond portfolios of these banks.

Banks should safeguard themselves from any potential financial shock, the finance minister told bankers according to the statement.

"All the major financial parameters indicate stable and resilient public sector banks," the statement added.

Indian lenders are capable of enduring any potential contagion effects emanating from the US banking turmoil, S&P Global Ratings said this week.

"Strong funding profiles, a high savings rate, and government support are among the factors that bolster the financial institutions we rate," the rating agency said.