    বাংলা

    UN tell Taliban to investigate reports of extrajudicial killings in Daikundi

    The Taliban said a gunfight in Daikundi between security personnel and suspected armed rebels resulted in deaths but denied that children were killed

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 11:23 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 11:23 AM

    The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan said on Thursday they had asked the Taliban to hold a 'credible investigation' into reports of extrajudicial killings, including of children, in northern Daikundi province.

    The Taliban have said that a gunfight in Daikundi between security force members and suspected armed rebels had resulted in deaths but denied that children had been killed.

    The UN mission (UNAMA) said it was working to establish what had happened.

    "(There are) very serious reports of civilian casualties, with extrajudicial killings, at least eight fatalities, including children," the mission said in a tweet. "UNAMA has engaged Taliban on the need for credible investigation and accountability."

    A Taliban ministry of information spokesperson did not immediately respond a Reuters request for comment on the UNstatement.

    Interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor said earlier this week that armed rebels had been identified in the area and security forces had asked local elders to intervene. He added that after the men did not follow the elders' request to lay down their weapon, security forces entered a property where the suspected rebels were present and there was firing from both sides.

    "Nine armed people were killed and four people were injured in the mutual firing. The dead people were all armed and trying to rebel, it is not true that children were killed, or any other harm was done there," he said.

    The Taliban say they are focused on securing the country since taking over last year as foreign forces withdrew. Some resistance groups have said they have been carrying out operations, mostly in the northern province of Panjshir where they have clashed with Taliban fighters.

    In September, the Taliban said they had killed 40 resistance members, including four commanders, in Panjshir.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: A miner digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Apr 29, 2014
    Gas blast at Pakistan coal mine kills 9 workers
    A blast caused the collapse of the mine, and gas build-up triggered the blast, according to a government report
    Blast hits school in north Afghanistan, killing 15: provincial official
    Blast hits Afghanistan school, killing 15
    At least 20 people are also wounded in the explosion in the provincial capital of Aybak
    Bangladesh gets highest priority from India, says new envoy Verma
    Bangladesh gets highest priority: Indian envoy
    ‘India has a policy for neighbouring countries, but it gives the highest priority to Bangladesh in any case,’ newly-appointed envoy Pranay Verma says
    Representational photo.
    Pakistan suicide blast targeting police kills 3
    The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant group in a text message, comes after the group ended a ceasefire with the government this week

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher