UN tell Taliban to investigate reports of extrajudicial killings in Daikundi

The United Nations' mission to Afghanistan said on Thursday they had asked the Taliban to hold a 'credible investigation' into reports of extrajudicial killings, including of children, in northern Daikundi province.

The Taliban have said that a gunfight in Daikundi between security force members and suspected armed rebels had resulted in deaths but denied that children had been killed.

The UN mission (UNAMA) said it was working to establish what had happened.