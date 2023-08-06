Some Mumbai residents risk safety for affordable, central housing

"Anything can fall here, especially during the monsoon," said Anil Aiwale, a government employee who has been living in the block with his family for the past five years. "The lack of affordable living options causes people to continue to live in high risk structures."

Mumbai, capital of Maharashtra state, is India's most populous city, and the nation's most expensive place to buy residential property, according to data from Anarock Research.

Prices for prime property, such as that in Worli, saw the sixth fastest year-on-year growth globally in the first quarter of this year, a survey by international property consultants Knight Frank shows, just behind global financial hub Singapore and ahead of China's financial capital Shanghai.

Some families living in the Worli block, which is particularly vulnerable to the monsoon rains that lash Mumbai from June to September every year, say these statistics reinforce their determination to stay put, despite the risks.

Because the block faces the sea, the walls and doors of many units are waterlogged and mouldy. Resident Rahul Makwana, who moved to a lower floor, said the entire fourth floor was going to be demolished because of structural issues.