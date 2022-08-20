    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's ruling party asks new president to help with ex-leader Rajapaksa's return

    The country’s ruling party asks the new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 03:51 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 03:51 AM

    Sri Lanka's ruling party has asked the country's new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month after protests flared amid a crippling economic crisis, an official said on Thursday.

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore last month and quit as Sri Lanka's president, making way for veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to win a vote in parliament and take the top job.

    Rajapaksa, who has been accused of mishandling the island nation's economy leading to its worst financial crisis in seven decades, is currently in Thailand for a temporary stay.

    Sagara Kariyawasam, general secretary of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, said his party had approached Wickremesinghe for help to enable Rajapaksa's return.

    "We requested the president to facilitate and provide the necessary security and facilities for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country," Kariyawasam told Reuters.

    "The date of his return is not finalised."

    Local broadcaster Newsfirst, citing a former ambassador, said on Wednesday that Rajapaksa would return home next week.

    In an interview with Reuters earlier on Thursday, Wickremesinghe said he was "not aware" of any such plans for the former president's return.

    A former military officer who took office after winning an election in 2019 by a landslide majority, Rajapaksa is the first Sri Lankan president to quit mid-term.

    His resignation followed widespread protests in the island nation of 22 million people, and came after thousands of people stormed the presidential residence and office in the commercial capital Colombo in early July.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia
    Sharia will be followed on foreign engagement: Taliban leader
    The supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group makes the remark while addressing a gathering of around 3,000 tribal leaders, officials and religious scholars in Kandahar
    No fuel, no hope: Sri Lankans flee crisis in mass brain drain
    No hope: Sri Lankans flee crisis in mass brain drain
    Preliminary data and business leaders suggested the scale of the brain drain was serious enough to delay any economic recovery in the South Asian country
    Pakistan names Jameel Ahmad as new central bank governor
    Pakistan names new central bank governor
    The country’s government appoints Jameel Ahmad as the new central bank governor and he will serve a five-year term, the finance ministry says
    Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks on debt restructuring with key lenders
    Sri Lanka to ask Japan to invite key lenders for talks
    The country awaits the talks on bilateral debt restructuring as it seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, President Wickremesinghe says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher