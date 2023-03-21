Sri Lanka to receive first tranche from IMF in next two days

Sri Lanka will receive the first tranche of about $330 million from the International Monetary Fund in the next two days, and, going forward, disbursements would be tied to reviews that take place every six months, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

The IMF on Monday said its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, and the office of the country's president said the programme will enable it to access up to $7 billion in overall funding.

Economic mismanagement coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic left Sri Lanka severely short of dollars for essential imports at the start of last year, tipping the country into its worst financial crisis in seven decades.