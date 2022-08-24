IMF team to holds talks with crisis-hit Sri Lanka on debt restructuring

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet Sri Lanka's president on Wednesday for talks to finalise a bailout package, including restructuring debt of about $29 billion, amid the nation's worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

The second such IMF visit in three months comes as the Indian Ocean island scrambles to lock down a staff-level pact with the global lender for a possible $3 billion programme to pave its way out of the crisis.

"The IMF team will meet with the president and a finance ministry delegation later today," an official at the presidential secretariat said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.