Pakistan key policy rate unchanged at 15%, central bank says

Pakistan's central bank on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15% at a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank said in a statement.

Pakistan has been facing an economic meltdown with a balance of payment crisis and foreign reserves falling to barely one month's worth of imports, a situation which has been worsened by devastating floods.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had kept settings unchanged at its previous meeting in August.

"Based on currently available information, the MPC was of the view that the existing monetary policy stance strikes an appropriate balance between managing inflation and maintaining growth in the wake of the floods," the bank said.