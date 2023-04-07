    বাংলা

    Pakistan minister cancels trip to IMF, World Bank meetings in US

    Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings from April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 09:07 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 09:07 AM

    Pakistan's finance minister has cancelled a visit to Washington for spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, government officials said on Friday, citing domestic political turmoil as the reason.

    Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to attend the meetings from April 10 and see top IMF officials and multilateral creditors in a bid to secure stalled funding that the South Asian country desperately needs to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

    Islamabad has been negotiating with the IMF since early February to secure $1.1 billion funding as part of a $6.5 billion rescue programme agreed in 2019.

    Two government officials cited political turmoil as the reason for the cancellation. The English-language Express Tribune newspaper quoted Dar as saying he was not going because of the political crisis.

    The finance ministry did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

    Former cricket star Imran Khan has been challenging the government since he was ousted as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence in parliament a year ago.

    Khan has been heading a protest campaign to press for a new election. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's demand, saying a general election is due anyway late this year.

    In the latest twist, the Supreme Court has ordered voting in snap polls for two provincial assemblies to go ahead but the government has rejected the court order.

    While Khan wants the provincial elections now, Sharif says it is too costly to organise votes both now and again later in the year, and all of the votes should be at the same time later.

    The government also says two rounds of voting this year would put too much strain on agencies responsible for election security when they are also facing a resurgent Islamist militant threat.

    The Supreme Court has said it would be illegal to delay the provincial votes.

    The officials said the finance secretary, the top civil servant in the ministry, and the central bank governor would likely lead Pakistan's delegation to Washington.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Apr 23, 2014.
    China approves $1.3bn loan rollover for Pakistan
    Pakistan will need $5 billion external financing to close its financing gap this fiscal year, which ends in June, the country's finance minister said
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: finmin
    An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy
    A view of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, seen from the window of an aeroplane in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 23, 2023.
    China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan: minister
    The rollover provides relief during the South Asian nation's acute balance of payment crisis
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Afghanistan - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Nov 3, 2021 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action.
    Afghan skipper Rashid hails T20 win against Pakistan
    Rashid and his teammates humbled a new-look Pakistan by six wickets in the opening T20 International in the United Arab Emirates

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain