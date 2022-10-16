Sri Lanka president held debt restructuring talks with Chinese minister: office

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed the restructuring of the country's debt with the Chinese finance minister, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday.
The president is optimistic that discussions will end successfully, it said in the statement. China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender.
Sri Lanka, home to a population of 22 million, is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors such as China, Japan and India.