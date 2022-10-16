    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka president held debt restructuring talks with Chinese minister: office

    The country is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 01:03 PM

    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe discussed the restructuring of the country's debt with the Chinese finance minister, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday.

    The president is optimistic that discussions will end successfully, it said in the statement. China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender.

    Sri Lanka, home to a population of 22 million, is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors such as China, Japan and India.

