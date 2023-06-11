    বাংলা

    Children among 27 killed due to heavy rains, winds in Pakistan

    A total of 147 people were injured in rain-related incidents as Cyclone Biparjoy bears down on the country's shoreline

    Reuters
    Published : 11 June 2023, 11:41 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 11:41 AM

    At least 27 people, including eight children, have died as strong winds and heavy rains pummelled Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local media.

    Fifteen deaths occurred in Bannu, five each in Lakki Marwat and Karak, while two others died in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reports, citing the country’s disaster management authority.

    A total of 147 people were injured, including 17 women and four children. At least 125 cattle also died, while a school and 69 homes were partially damaged.

    Climate Minister Sherry Rehman expressed grief over the lives lost in rain-related incidents in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, according to Dawn.

    “We have directed all the provincial governments and related institutions to be alert and prepared for further incidents,” she said.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the disaster management authority to ensure relief, and rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of the country.

    In a statement, he directed the authorities to submit a report regarding relief activities within 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

