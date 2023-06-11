Children among 27 killed due to heavy rains, winds in Pakistan

At least 27 people, including eight children, have died as strong winds and heavy rains pummelled Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local media.



Fifteen deaths occurred in Bannu, five each in Lakki Marwat and Karak, while two others died in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reports, citing the country’s disaster management authority.



A total of 147 people were injured, including 17 women and four children. At least 125 cattle also died, while a school and 69 homes were partially damaged.