Pakistan election commission bars former PM Khan from holding public office

Pakistan's Election Commission disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday from holding public office after its tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts given by foreign dignitaries and heads of state, a lawyer for Khan said.

Khan, who has denied the charges, was accused of misusing his position to purchase and sell gifts received during state visits abroad that were worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,497.05). The tribunal will deliver a detailed ruling later in the day.