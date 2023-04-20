Kashmir's traditional Ramadan drummers wake neighbours up for pre-dawn meals

Jinded says his family has been playing the role of "Sahar Khans", named for the pre-dawn Ramadan meal called Sahri, for generations.

Srinagar, a city of 1.5 million people and the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is predominantly Muslim. Jammu and Kashmir was also India's only Muslim-majority state until it was converted into a federal territory in 2019.

Jinded said he has been beating his drum, singing, praying and knocking on doors in the Nowhatta neighbourhood during Ramadan for 27 years.

Just as he joined his father a generation ago, he is now joined by his three sons.

"My father was a drummer and so were my forefathers. We do it just to please God and keep the tradition alive,” he said.

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers are not paid, but as the month nears its end, people tend to become generous.