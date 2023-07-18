Explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar kills two, wounds several

Medical director of the Hayatabad Medical Complex, professor Shehzad Akbar Khan, confirmed that the hospital received two people who were wounded by the explosion and that both were in stable condition. He said the remaining injured were taken to another hospital, CMH.

The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.

Last week, the same jihadist group launched an attack on a military base in the southwest province of Balochistan.