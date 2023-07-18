Explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar kills two, wounds several

A suicide attack blast near a paramilitary force vehicle wounded several peopled and killed the attacker in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, police officials said, while a separate "martyr" was also killed, a high-ranking police official said.
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly founded jihadist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.
"One martyr, seven injured but all stable," the high ranking official said, on condition of anonymity.
Medical director of the Hayatabad Medical Complex, professor Shehzad Akbar Khan, confirmed that the hospital received two people who were wounded by the explosion and that both were in stable condition. He said the remaining injured were taken to another hospital, CMH.
The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.
Last week, the same jihadist group launched an attack on a military base in the southwest province of Balochistan.