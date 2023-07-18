    বাংলা

    Explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar kills two, wounds several

    Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly founded jihadist group, claims responsibility for the attack

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 01:25 PM

    A suicide attack blast near a paramilitary force vehicle wounded several peopled and killed the attacker in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, police officials said, while a separate "martyr" was also killed, a high-ranking police official said.

    Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly founded jihadist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    "One martyr, seven injured but all stable," the high ranking official said, on condition of anonymity.

    Medical director of the Hayatabad Medical Complex, professor Shehzad Akbar Khan, confirmed that the hospital received two people who were wounded by the explosion and that both were in stable condition. He said the remaining injured were taken to another hospital, CMH.

    The explosion was a suicide attack that hit a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in Peshawar, police said.

    Last week, the same jihadist group launched an attack on a military base in the southwest province of Balochistan.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Pakistani army vehicle patrols past police officers standing guard along a road near a cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Pakistan loses 12 soldiers in militant attacks
    Islamist militants aim to overthrow the Pakistani government and install their own brand of strict Islamic law
    A Pakistani army vehicle patrols past police officers standing guard along a road near a cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Islamist militants kill 4 soldiers at Pakistani army base
    Five other soldiers have been critically wounded in the attack, the army said in a statement
    Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    3 top Pakistan army officers sacked over violence
    They are sacked for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country in response to the former PM Khan's arrest
    A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, Dec 11, 2017.
    Pakistani budget caught between IMF expectations, election
    A former finance minister said it was essential for the government to secure IMF funding so there was little chance of an expansionary budget

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan