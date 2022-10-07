    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka top court allows proceedings against former President Rajapaksa, others

    The case filed by a rights group calls for accountability for the island nation's leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 06:10 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 06:10 AM

    Sri Lanka's top court has granted permission for proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the rights group which filed the case against him said in a statement on Friday.

    The court also agreed to allow proceedings against the country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, its former finance minister and two of its former central bank governors.

    The case, filed by rights group Transparency International, calls for accountability for the island nation's leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

    RELATED STORIES
    8 drown, several missing during Durga Puja immersion ceremony in India’s West Bengal
    8 drown during Durga Puja ceremony in West Bengal
    Several are still missing after flash floods swept through an idol immersion ceremony at the Mal River in India
    Pakistan out of money for flood recovery, UN boosts aid request: minister
    Pakistan out of money for flood recovery: minister
    The floods have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian country and killed nearly 1,700 people, most of them women and children
    South Asia's poorest city dwellers bear brunt of worsening floods
    South Asia's poorest city dwellers bear brunt of worsening floods
    This summer's deadly inundation in Pakistan and other lesser floods in the region highlight the vulnerability of many countries and cities to increasingly extreme weather fuelled by climate change
    3 children among 5 dead in fire at puja venue in India's Uttar Pradesh
    Massive fire at puja venue kills 5 in India
    66 others were injured after a blaze in Bhadohi, NDTV says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher