Najib loyalists call for royal pardon as Malaysia's ex-PM begins jail term

Supporters of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak petitioned King Al-Sultan Abdullah to pardon the disgraced politician, a day after he was jailed for corruption linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state investment fund.

About 200 loyalists gathered outside the national palace on Wednesday afternoon to hand in a request for an immediate pardon for Najib, who led the country for nine years until 2018.

"I would like to request for a full pardon to be given immediately to this person who has served honourably," said Syed Mohammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz, the president of the group that organised the protest.

"His service and contributions have been torn apart in a humiliating way," said Syed, who is also a member of the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

On Tuesday, the country's top court rejected Najib's final appeal and upheld a 12-year jail sentence and a guilty conviction for illegally receiving around $10 million from a unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).