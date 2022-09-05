    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law within weeks: minister

    ‘The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance,’ the country’s Foreign Minister Sabry says

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 09:08 AM

    Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

    "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

    The bill, which will require a two-thirds majority in the house to become law, was proposed to help shore up stability and defuse unrest provoked by the country's worst financial crisis in decades.

    Also Read: 'We are the real power': Protesters celebrate the fall of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

    Also Read: An assessment of Sri Lanka’s Personal Data Protection Bill

    Also Read: Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

    Also Read: Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

    The crisis came to a head in July when then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was accused of economic mismanagement, fled the country and resigned, replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    The proposed amendment would establish a constitutional council and nine independent commissions to improve governance. The commissions would work to promote human rights, increase audit oversight of government agencies and bolster anti-graft investigations.

    Sabry said Sri Lanka was also in the process of drafting a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices.

    Ahead of a United Nations Human Rights Council session starting next week, Sabry said Sri Lanka would oppose any international attempt to gather evidence of alleged rights violations during the country's fight against the Tamil Tiger militants.

    "Our stance is very clear. We are a vibrant participant in the international community and intend to discuss with all bilateral and multilateral partners," he said. But any "external mechanism we are not agreeable to because our Constitution does not allow that."

    Sri Lanka ended a 25-year civil war between separatist insurgents from the ethnic Tamil minority and government forces in 2009. Rights groups accused both sides of abuses during the war.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul
    2 Russian officials dead in Kabul suicide attack
    The suicide bomber before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards, Afghan police say
    Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300
    Pakistan flood deaths top 1,300
    The authorities are struggling to prevent the country's biggest lake from bursting its banks and inundating nearby towns after unprecedented flooding
    Afghanistan earthquake kills eight, more casualties feared
    Afghanistan earthquake kills eight
    The quake of magnitude 5.3 struck near the eastern city of Jalalabad in the early hours, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said
    Bangladesh allows export of 2,450 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja
    2,450 tonnes hilsa for India on Durga Puja
    The government allows 49 organisations to export the fish, maximum 50 tonnes each

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher