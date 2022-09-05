Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law within weeks: minister

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

The bill, which will require a two-thirds majority in the house to become law, was proposed to help shore up stability and defuse unrest provoked by the country's worst financial crisis in decades.