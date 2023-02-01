Young professionals flee crisis-hit Pakistan in search of jobs

The government has launched several development initiatives which it hopes will help retain talent, he added.

They include establishing 200,000 paid internships for young engineers, a 10 billion rupee ($37.35 million) innovation fund and a 40 billion rupee programme to develop 20 poor districts.

FRUSTRATED YOUTH

Even before the current crisis, many young workers were keen to leave - frustrated by a decline in purchasing power and limited opportunities to improve their standard of living.

Almost one in three Pakistanis aged under 30 would like to take a job abroad, found a survey carried out by polling firm Gallup Pakistan and its nonprofit subsidiary the Gilani Foundation last June, before the floods struck.

That rose to above 50% among university-educated youth, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan.

Tahir, the job-seeker in Canada, said his generation were worse off than their parents, who were able to buy real estate, make investments and create wealth in decades past.

"There's disparity between what salaried people can afford and the income needed to generate savings and wealth, to sustain a family and good lifestyle independently," he said during a WhatsApp call.

More than a year of double-digit inflation has put a further squeeze on living standards, said one 33-year-old woman, who worked two jobs before leaving for Britain on a one-year student visa four months ago.

"I just cannot afford to live in Pakistan anymore," she said, asking not to be named.

While in Pakistan, all her living expenses were taken care of by her parents, but increasingly she felt she was a burden on them, and is currently supplementing her savings with a part-time supermarket job in Britain.

"I feel I made a 100% right decision in leaving the toxic cycle I was in," she added.

Another young worker, a freelance filmmaker, said he had left Pakistan for the Gulf due to frustrations over widespread corruption and payment delays that made it difficult to progress or do business.

Since arriving in Dubai two months ago, he has already found work in his field which "pays better and on time".

"In Pakistan, payments were excruciatingly delayed with the last installment often remaining unsettled," he said in a voice message, asking to speak on condition of anonymity.

BETTER FUTURE

Miftah Ismail, an economist who served as finance minister for five months in 2022, said fostering better educational and employment opportunities was vital to fighting Pakistan's brain drain among the young.

"Instead of bemoaning their exit, why not provide them an enabling environment so they do not leave?" he said.

Nida Zehra, 26, a graduate student in the United States who left Pakistan in August 2022, has found work as a teaching assistant and hopes to stay on to pursue a career in journalism when she finishes her studies.

Zehra said she felt safer in her US university town than she did in her home city of Karachi.

"No one judges me and I'm treated on a par with my colleagues," she said in a WhatsApp call.

"I think we have the right to decide on a better future for ourselves, even if it means leaving the country."