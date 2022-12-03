As IMF funding delayed, Pakistan expects $3bn from friendly country

Pakistan expects to secure $3 billion in external financing from a friendly country in two weeks, its finance minister said on Friday as the South Asian country awaits IMF funding.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) review for the release of its next tranche of funding has been pending since September, leaving Pakistan in dire need of external financing.

Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Geo News TV that all targets for the IMF's ninth review had been completed, and said that withholding a tranche despite that would not make sense.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019 under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF), that was topped up with another $1 billion earlier this year.