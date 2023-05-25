    বাংলা

    Sixteen to face Pakistan military trial for violence after ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest: lawyer

    Protesters stormed military installations, including a top general's house in Lahore, following the former prime minister's arrest

    Mubasher BukhariReuters
    Published : 25 May 2023, 12:54 PM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 12:54 PM

    A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians over to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in violent protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan this month.

    The military said after the violence that the suspects would be tried in military courts, used primarily to try enemies of the state.

    Khan was arrested on May 9. Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the arrest was unlawful.

    The protests following Khan's arrest by the anti-graft agency included people storming military installations, including the house of a top general in Lahore, which was set ablaze.

    Thousands of people, mostly supporters of former cricket hero Khan, have been rounded up since.

    One of the 16 suspects is a member of Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and had been chosen by Khan to run in the next provincial elections, a senior member of Khan's legal team, Azhar Siddique, told Reuters.

    "The 16 will be investigated by the military and tried in military courts," he said.

    Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system. Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media is allowed. Rights groups have criticised the secretive nature of the process.

    The protests coincided with Pakistan's worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation, anaemic growth and IMF funding delayed for months, prompting concerns that the country could default on its external payment obligations.

    The military has ruled the South Asian nation for almost half its history through three coups.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan calls in army to stop violence
    Protests turn deadly as Imran Khan’s supporters attack army installations after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges
    A view of the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
    The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan authorities warn Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects
    Khan's arrest and the violence that followed has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million
    Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures as he addresses members of the media, after Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disqualify him from parliament for not declaring assets, outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 15, 2017.
    Pakistan streets quiet as court rules Imran Khan’s arrest illegal
    The reprieve for Khan comes as a setback for the military, which has ruled the country for almost half its history

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk