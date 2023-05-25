The military said after the violence that the suspects would be tried in military courts, used primarily to try enemies of the state.

Khan was arrested on May 9. Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the arrest was unlawful.

The protests following Khan's arrest by the anti-graft agency included people storming military installations, including the house of a top general in Lahore, which was set ablaze.

Thousands of people, mostly supporters of former cricket hero Khan, have been rounded up since.