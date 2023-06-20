    বাংলা

    Afghanistan's Taliban administration executes man for murder of five

    The rulers in Afghanistan put a man to death in public in the eastern province of Laghman, the supreme court said

    Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 12:30 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 12:30 PM

    Afghanistan's Taliban rulers put a man to death in public on Tuesday in the eastern province of Laghman, the supreme court said, the second confirmed official execution since the Islamist movement took over in 2021.

    The man was convicted of the murder of five people after an investigation by three courts, the Taliban-run Supreme Court said in a statement, without saying how he was executed.

    The punishment was carried out in the presence of regional Taliban officials, it said, adding that the execution had been approved by the supreme spiritual leader, who told judges last year to carry out punishments in line with sharia law.

    "Due to the seriousness of the case, the supreme leader also undertook a final investigation and after discussion with scholars confirmed the execution," the statement said.

    The first confirmed public execution under the Taliban took place in December in the western province of Farah, being attended by senior Taliban leaders, and drew criticism from the United Nations.

    Last year, the Supreme Court announced punishments such as public lashing for those accused of offences such as robbery and adultery, signalling a possible return to practices common under Taliban rule in the 1990s.

    In a report in May, the United Nations mission in the country said more than 300 people had been publicly flogged in six months, calling for an end to the practice and use of the death penalty.

    Afghanistan witnessed public lashings and deaths by stoning during the previous rule of the Taliban from 1996 to 2001.

    Such punishments later became rare and were condemned by successor foreign-backed governments, though the death penalty remained legal.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Afghan woman and a girl walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
    Taliban's treatment of women could be gender apartheid: UN
    The UN defines gender apartheid as economic and social sexual discrimination against individuals because of their gender or sex
    The flags of the China and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are displayed during a news conference held by Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 5, 2023.
    Taliban's c.bank governor meets Chinese envoy
    Afghanistan's banking system has been severely hampered by sanctions, a drop in liquidity from frozen central bank assets and a cut in development spending
    A group of women wearing burqas crosses the street as members of the Taliban drive past in Kabul, Afghanistan Oct 9, 2021.
    UN to continue keeping Afghan staff at home over Taliban ban on women
    Work continued in areas like health and education where the UN had been able to get some limited exemptions to the ban on Afghan women
    Sahar, 17, an 11th grade secondary school student, helps her sister, Hadia, 10, a 4th-grade primary school student, with her homework after school at their home in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 26, 2021.
    60 Afghan girls hospitalised after school poisoning: police
    "Some unknown people entered a girls' school and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned," a police spokesperson said

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp