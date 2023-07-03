    বাংলা

    Pakistan expects heavy monsoon rain raising risk of floods

    The weather office warned that flooding was possible in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore

    Reuters
    Published : 3 July 2023, 07:56 AM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 07:56 AM

    Heavy monsoon rain is expected to hit Pakistan on Monday and last for several days, the weather office said, raising the risk of flooding in areas still recovering from a devastating deluge last year.

    Large swathes of the South Asian country were submerged last year due to extremely heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers, a phenomenon linked to climate change that damaged crops and infrastructure and killed at least 1,700 people.

    Heavy thunder and rain was expected from Monday evening in the capital, Islamabad, as well as in the cities of Lahore and Peshawar, spreading to other areas until Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

    The weather office warned that flooding was possible in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, with the risk of flash floods in hilly western areas late this week.

    Pakistan has received commitments of more than $9 billion from international donors to help recover from last year's floods with rebuilding efforts estimated to cost about $16.3 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day
    Rain in Dhaka may continue into Eid day
    Light to moderate rain is forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the showers may decline by afternoon
    A tree uprooted due to strong winds is seen before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, Jun 15, 2023.
    Power disrupted, heavy rains lash India, Pakistan after cyclone
    At least two people died in India's western state of Gujarat after being swept away by flood waters just before the cyclone hit
    Monsoon delay endangers livelihoods in Bangladesh’s back swamp ecosystem
    Monsoon delay endangers Haor
    Rice farming and fishing in this region is closely linked to the arrival and departure of water
    Bangladesh reports 211 hospitalisations for dengue, highest single-day count in 2023
    Daily dengue hospitalisations top 200
    Another person died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking this year’s death count to 27

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan