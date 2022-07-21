July 22 2022

    Qatar telecoms firm Ooredoo in talks to sell its Myanmar unit

    Qatari telecommunications firm Ooredoo is in talks to sell its Myanmar unit in what would mark the exit of the country's last foreign telecoms operator, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:15 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:15 AM

    The people said Doha-based Ooredoo hasinformed Myanmar's Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD), the country'sregulator, of its intention to sell a unit that was Myanmar's third-biggestoperator with nearly 15 million users in 2020, before the industry wasdisrupted by February 2021's military coup.

    The main potential buyers for thecompany include Myanmar conglomerate Young Investment Group,Singapore-headquartered network infrastructure operator Campana Group, andtelecoms company SkyNet, one person with direct knowledge of the matter toldReuters. Skynet is owned by Myanmar group Shwe Than Lwin.

    The people said talks with the threesuitors have not yet reached final stages.

    Ooredoo did not immediately respond toemailed requests for comment.

    Calls to a spokesman for the Myanmarjunta, to the PTD, Skynet and Young Investment Group were not answered. CampanaGroup said it had no immediate comment.

    The sources, who declined to be nameddue to confidentiality constraints, did not put a value on the size of thepotential sale.

    Reuters could not immediately determinehow much Ooredoo has invested in Myanmar. Ooredoo had 9 million customers in2022, according to its earnings, down from 15 million in 2020, for which itreported revenue of about $330 million.

    The telecoms sector in Myanmar has facedincreased pressure since the military seized power in 2021, after previouslyhaving been one of Asia's fastest-growing markets. Mobile data remains shutdown in part of the country, after nationwide restrictions on the internetthroughout 2021.

    Earlier this week, Myanmar's centralbank ordered domestic companies and banks to suspend and reschedule repaymentof foreign loans.

    Ooredoo is the last majorityforeign-owned telecoms company in Myanmar after Norway's Telenor withdrew fromthe country in March this year in a departure mired in difficulty.

    Telenor's former unit in the country isnow majority-owned by Myanmar firm Shwe Byain Phyu, with a minority stakepurchased by Lebanese investment firm M1.

    Other telecoms service providers in thecountry are MPT, a large state-backed operator, and Mytel, a venture betweenMyanmar's army and Viettel, owned by Vietnam's defence ministry.

    Telenor told Reuters in 2021 it had tosell its operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continuedpressure" from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

    Reuters reported in July 2021 that aconfidential PTD order had been issued banning senior foreign telecomsexecutives from leaving the country without permission. The travel ban wasfollowed by a second order instructing telecoms firms to fully activate theintercept.

