Love in the time of climate change: Indian poets pen green verses

Indian poet Amandeep Singh has turned for inspiration to the peace of the mountains in the past, but the idea for his latest poem was born at a workshop on climate change in busy Mumbai.

His poem - 'She Came Back' - which references a drying lake, solar panels, and the girl he loves riding an electric scooter - was the result of a unique collaboration between poets and researchers to create new works on love - and climate change.

The 'Love in the Times of Climate Change' campaign by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a think tank, features videos of seven poets performing poems intended to make climate impacts easier to understand - and more relatable.

"If we only talk about how things have changed, or that there is climate change, people may not even notice it," said Singh, 28, whose climate-themed poem has garnered more than 30,000 views on YouTube in under two months.

"But if we talk about how we are experiencing this climate change and not just what is happening, people will register it better," added Singh.