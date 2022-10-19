Sri Lanka approves law to liberalise petroleum imports

Sri Lanka approved legislation on Tuesday to let companies from oil-producing nations import and sell fuel as it attempts to cope with a steep oil bill that deepened its worst financial crisis in decades.

The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials including medicine, fertiliser and food.

But one of the biggest challenges has been finding dollars for diesel and petrol imports for vehicles and power generation with the country seeing long lines, sometimes running into kilometres (miles) during the worst of the crisis, and power cuts that have been ongoing for eight months.