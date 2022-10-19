    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka approves law to liberalise petroleum imports

    The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 05:57 AM

    Sri Lanka approved legislation on Tuesday to let companies from oil-producing nations import and sell fuel as it attempts to cope with a steep oil bill that deepened its worst financial crisis in decades.

    The island of 22 million people is caught in the throes of a severe foreign exchange shortage that has left it struggling to import sufficient essentials including medicine, fertiliser and food.

    But one of the biggest challenges has been finding dollars for diesel and petrol imports for vehicles and power generation with the country seeing long lines, sometimes running into kilometres (miles) during the worst of the crisis, and power cuts that have been ongoing for eight months.

    "Earlier this year people were dying in fuel lines and people were waiting in queues for days but we didn’t have the foreign exchange to import sufficient amounts of fuel," Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told parliament.

    "Due to the country's financial situation we cannot afford to purchase the fuel that we need. We have had to limit imports. Sri Lanka is in the middle of a serious energy crisis."

    Sri Lanka's monthly fuel bill doubled to $600 million this year, partly because of the hike in global prices due to the war in Ukraine, but the country can only afford to spend about $350 million, he added.

    State-run banks have also struggled to repay about $751 million it owes to suppliers, the minister said.

    The new legislation will liberalise the petroleum industry allowing international companies to directly import and sell fuel in Sri Lanka and reduce reliance on the country's meagre dollar supplies.

    The ministry has already received 24 applications from multiple countries including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United States, a source at the ministry who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters.

    "We are currently in the process of evaluating the proposals," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    People ride a rickshaw (tuk tuk) on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan Aug 24, 2022. REUTERS
    Pakistan seeks billions of dollars after floods
    The country needs 'huge sums of money' for 'mega undertakings' such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the country's PM said
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe looks on during an interview with Reuters at Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Aug 18, 2022.
    Sri Lanka president discusses debt restructuring with China
    The country is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and is renegotiating around $30 billion of foreign debt with bilateral creditors
    Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check the bags of a scooterist as part of security checking in Srinagar, October 12, 2021.
    India axes rule on Kashmir voting rights
    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory
    The photo shows a passenger bus on fire in Sindh’s Nooriabad
    17 die in Pakistan bus fire
    Around 35 people were travelling in the bus and 10 of them were injured

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher