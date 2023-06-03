    বাংলা

    India's deadliest rail accidents

    At least 233 people were killed on Friday in one of India's worst rail accidents in years

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 03:43 AM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 03:43 AM

    At least 233 people were killed and 900 injured when two passenger trains collided in Odisha on Friday, according to government officials in the eastern Indian state, in one of India's worst rail accidents in years.

    Here are details of some of the deadliest rail accidents in India in recent decades:

    June 1981: At least 800 people are killed when seven rear coaches of an overcrowded passenger train are blown off the track and fall into a river during a cyclone.

    July 1988: An express train leaves the rails and plunges into a monsoon-swollen lake near Quilon in southern India, killing at least 106 people.

    August 1995 - At least 350 people are killed when two trains collide 200 km (125 miles) from Delhi.

    August 1999 - Two trains collide near Calcutta, leading to the deaths of at least 285 people.

    October 2005: Several coaches of a passenger train derail in southern Andhra Pradesh state, near Velugonda. At least 77 people are killed.

    July 2011: Around 70 people are killed and over 300 injured when a mail train derails in Fatehpur.

    November 2016: Some 146 people are killed and more than 200 injured when an express train derails in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

    January 2017: At least 41 people are killed after several coaches of a passenger train go off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

    October 2018: A commuter train runs through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in northern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring 57.

    RELATED STORIES
    Train engine, coaches recovered in Moulvibazar 15 hours after derailment
    Derailed train recovered in Moulvibazar
    Sylhet's rail links with Dhaka and Chattogram have returned to normal
    Elephant rammed by train dies in Dhaka’s Uttara
    Elephant struck by train dies in Dhaka
    The elephant keeper had tied the two next to the rail tracks, locals say
    Brickbat thrown at metro train costs Bangladesh Tk 1m
    Brickbat costs metro rail Tk 1m
    The first case under the Metro Rail Act has been filed after the brickbat damaged a window glass
    Bangladesh receives 20 train engines as a ‘token of friendship’ from India
    Bangladesh receives 20 locomotives from India
    India pledged the train engines as a gift during Sheikh Hasina’s visit to the neighbouring country in September

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan