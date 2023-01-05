    বাংলা

    Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave 8 dead

    A Taliban spokesperson said they have arrested seven IS members

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 04:52 AM

    Eight people were killed and seven arrested following raids on hideouts of the Islamic State militant group in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said on Thursday.

    "These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign ISKP members to come to Afghanistan," the spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Twitter, describing Wednesday's raids.

    "Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Afghan woman attends the inauguration of women's library in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2022.
    UNSC to meet on Taliban ban on female aid workers
    The ban on female aid workers was announced by the Islamist Taliban-led administration on Dec 24
    A Pakistani army vehicle patrols past police officers standing guard along a road near a cantonment area in Bannu, Pakistan, Dec 21, 2022.
    Pakistani militants claim killing of two intelligence officials
    The Inter-Services Intelligence officers were shot dead outside a hotel in Punjab province
    People walk outside shops at the Atrium Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, January 3, 2023.
    Pakistani markets refuse to close early
    Markets in major Pakistani cities traditionally remain open late into the night, in most cases up to 11 pm, as shoppers usually get out in the evenings
    A view shows the St Patrick's Cathedral with an illuminated Christmas star at its entrance on the Christmas eve celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 24, 2022.
    Pakistan shuts markets in evenings to save power
    The country’s government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 pm among other measures in a new energy conservation plan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher