Pakistan set to increase interest rates in off-cycle review, say investors

Pakistan's central bank is set to raise interest rates as early as this week in an off-cycle review, investors said, as the South Asian nation faces pressure to mend its finances amid a $1 billion loan it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund.

Market participants in a recent treasury bill auction are expecting at least a 200 basis points increase in the central bank's policy rate, which stands at 17%. The expected increase is based on the rates the Pakistan government set in the auction to raise the funds.

The government raised 258 billion rupees ($991.54 million) in the auction on Wednesday. The cut off rates for the three-month, six-month, and 12-month tenors jumped 195 bps, 206 bps, and 184 bps higher than the previous auction.